Top track

Swing - MALADRESSE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swing

La Cigale
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swing - MALADRESSE
Got a code?

About

Swing, le rappeur issu du trio belge l’Or du Commun revient avec son premier album solo « Au revoir Siméon » un nouvel opus personnel et sans concession.

Le rappeur tant attendu enflammera la scène de La Cigale à Paris le 9 février 2024 !

Tout public

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live et Labrique

Lineup

Swing

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.