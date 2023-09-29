Top track

La Llorona

Paoe Vas by fosc ft. Guacamayo Tropical

Malanga Café
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
About

“Paoe Vas” es la de sobra conocida fiesta de nuestro malanguero eivissenc fosc, en la que explora los límites musicales entre lo tradicional y lo electrónico, y los puentes que unen África y la América Latina. Esta edición es bien especial, ya que trae des Read more

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

fosc , Guacamayo Tropical

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

