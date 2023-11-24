Top track

better

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joy Orbison

Soup
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

better
Got a code?

About

Joy Orbison alongside a line up of some of Manny's finest locals (tba) enter the red smokey quad stack sound cave for a night of musical selections of the highest order. Tip!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by SOUP.

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.