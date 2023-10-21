Top track

Vibrate x Bunda: Trick Or Tease

The Orange Room
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vibrate x Bunda present: TriCk or TeASe 🎃😈

Vibrate & Bunda have teamed up to bring the house party vibes to the club! This one’s for all the hotties that consider their backside a BUNDA - come shake nyash 🍑

ft. rap, afrobeats, jersey club, global bass Read more

Presented by VIBRATE WORLDWIDE & BUNDA.

Lineup

Tayylor Made, TRYB

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

