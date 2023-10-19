Top track

Natalie Staples, Girlfriend on the moon + Mel Fine

The Goldfish
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Natalie Staples presents a night of queer music featuring Girlfriend on the Moon, Mel Fine and DJ Rosie Tomorrow

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

