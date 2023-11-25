Top track

Dreamt On

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upsilon Acrux, Bobb Bruno, Slow Rose

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dreamt On
Got a code?

About

Upsilon Acrux, one of the most intricate and intense instrumental groups to emerge from California's "brutal prog" / post punk / rock undergrounds in the later 90's / early aughts returns to the stage for the first time in seven years. After an extended s*** Read more

Presented by Assembly Language LLC dba 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Upsilon Acrux, Bobb Bruno

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.