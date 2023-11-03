Top track

BLVCK VIØLET - can we speak in the morning?

BLVCK VIØLET

The Finsbury
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BBC Radio 1 introducing live lounge competition top 5. Starting in January 2022 Harrison Walker and Sam Hurst formed to create BLVCK VIØLET, an RnB pop duo based in Dorset. They are starting to make waves across the urban UK scene and are set to make a big...

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Percy Rico

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

