Spanish Love Songs - Routine Pain

Spanish Love Songs

Electric Ballroom
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.83

Spanish Love Songs - Routine Pain
About

Ok, get pumped: Spanish Love Songs will play their biggest London headline show at the Electric Ballroom this January. Acclaimed for wrapping incisive lyricism around fists-in-air indie-punk anthems, the LA-based quintet is bringing their latest album, "No...

Presented by Pink Mist.

Lineup

Spanish Love Songs, Heart Attack Man

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

