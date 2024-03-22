Top track

Good Bana - Millions d'heures

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Bana

Badaboum
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Good Bana - Millions d'heures
Got a code?

About

La musique n’a pas d’égal lorsqu’il s’agit de fédérer par l’émotion. Good Bana, artiste émergent et prometteur cette année, adopte cette devise lorsqu'il s'agit de décrire sa musicalité. Good Bana se tourne vers la musique et le rap très tôt. D’a...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Bana

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.