DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La musique n’a pas d’égal lorsqu’il s’agit de fédérer par l’émotion. Good Bana, artiste émergent et prometteur cette année, adopte cette devise lorsqu'il s'agit de décrire sa musicalité. Good Bana se tourne vers la musique et le rap très tôt. D’a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.