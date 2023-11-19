Top track

Kaki King - Everybody Loves You

Kaki King in concerto

Capitol
Sun, 19 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€17.25

Event information

Kaki King in concerto al Capitol Domenica 19 Novembre

in occasione dell tour di celebrazione del disco Everybody Love You

UNICA DATA IN TRIVENETO

Kaki King celebra il 20simo anniversario del suo primo album Everybody Loves You con un intenso tour europe

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Kaki King

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy

Doors open8:30 pm

