DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kaki King in concerto al Capitol Domenica 19 Novembre
in occasione dell tour di celebrazione del disco Everybody Love You
UNICA DATA IN TRIVENETO
Kaki King celebra il 20simo anniversario del suo primo album Everybody Loves You con un intenso tour europe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.