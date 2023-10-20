Top track

Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair - Set The Roof

Funclab & Reveries present Nikki Nair

Tunnel Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €11.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reveries and Funclab Records join forces to bring you one of the most talked-about producers of 2023 - Nikki Nair.

After a banging EP with Hudson Mohawke, Nikki's coming to Italy for a double date to have us all sweating till morning.

Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

1
Nikki Nair, Prest, VSC and 1 more

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

