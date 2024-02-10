DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JEY BROWNIE

La Marquise
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jey Brownie sait tout faire. Il est de ces artistes qui s’épanouissent dans la diversité et la

versatilité musicale, que l’on ne peut cantonner à un genre. C’est dans son ADN, certes, mais

également dans sa dernière mixtape : Faits divers. Conçu en étroi Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Lineup

Jey Brownie

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

