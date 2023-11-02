Top track

Stay Next To Me (with Chelsea Cutler)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chelsea Cutler

The Courtyard Theatre
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stay Next To Me (with Chelsea Cutler)
Got a code?

Event information

Since 2017, intimate candor has defined Chelsea Cutler’s artistry. The Platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer chooses her words very carefully and, ultimately, sings with a novelist’s attention-to-detail. Following the G Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Chelsea Cutler

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.