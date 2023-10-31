DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Death In London - A Slow Dance Halloween

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Slow Dance Presents: Death In London a Halloween Special at the Shacklewell Arms

Spooky psych, shoegaze and raucous punk till late.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Findom, Unlucky

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

