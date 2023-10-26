DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anatomia di una caduta

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 26 Oct, 4:20 pm
FilmMilano
V.O. francese con sottotitoli in italiano

Lui è un insegnante, lei una scrittrice e il loro figlio, Daniel, è un ragazzo ipovedente di 11 anni. I tre vivono in un cottage isolato vicino a Grenoble, ma la loro vita viene sconvolta quando Samuel, il padre d Read more

Cinema Beltrade
Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

