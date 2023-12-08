Top track

Ginger

Hello Mary

Songbyrd
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In her essay “On Keeping a Notebook,” Joan Didion writes about documenting the everyday, unexceptional occurrences that make up a life. The point is to remember, in her words: “How it felt to be me.” Notice that, in Didion’s view, a notebook doesn’t chroni Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hello Mary

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

