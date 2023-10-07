DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tsotsi 4-4:20PM
Hoops Gemini 4:35-5:05PM
BW3 5:25-5:55PM
Dre, Period. 6:15-6:40PM
Soso 6:55-7:25PM
CLICKBAIT 7:40-8:15PM
DJ Cobra B 8:15-9:15PM
trdml 9:15-9:50PM
Spike Carter 10:10-10:45PM
Swäm 11:05-11:40PM
KAMI 12:00-12:35AM
This is a 21+ even
