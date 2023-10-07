DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MusicFest - Saturday Day Pass

Cole's Bar
Sat, 7 Oct, 3:30 pm
GigsChicago
$39.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tsotsi 4-4:20PM

Hoops Gemini 4:35-5:05PM

BW3 5:25-5:55PM

Dre, Period. 6:15-6:40PM

Soso 6:55-7:25PM

CLICKBAIT 7:40-8:15PM

DJ Cobra B 8:15-9:15PM

trdml 9:15-9:50PM

Spike Carter 10:10-10:45PM

Swäm 11:05-11:40PM

KAMI 12:00-12:35AM

This is a 21+ even Read more

Presented by MusicFest Chicago.

Venue

Cole's Bar

2338 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.