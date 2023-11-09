DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9, 10, 11, 12 novembre 2023 - Angelo Mai | Teatro | MAGÌA 23_24
dal giovedì al sabato h 21.00 domenica h 18.00
SCOPATE SENTIMENTALI ESERCIZI DI SPARIZIONE
uno spettacolo di e con Filippo Timi, Rodrigo D’ Erasmo e Mario Conte
dedicato a P.P. Pasolini
