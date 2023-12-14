Top track

Conjuring the Dead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

BELPHEGOR

The Underworld
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Conjuring the Dead
Got a code?

About

BELPHEGOR MARCHING ACROSS EUROPE WINTER MMXXIII!

Diabolical black death metal titans BELPHEGOR are proud to announce the second leg of their »30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PROCESSIONS« throughout Europe, in support of their newest, strongest, and most successful al Read more

Presented by Aeon Promotions.

Lineup

Belphegor

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs