John Digweed - John Digweed Live in Cordoba - Continuous Mix CD 1

John Digweed

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Close out 2023 with the one and only John Digweed.

For table reservations, contact: reservations@musicanewyork.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

John Digweed

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

