DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Can't Swim, Belmont, House Parties, Family Dinner

The Meadows
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday, October 29th

Can't Swim

Belmont

House Parties

Family Dinner

@ Brooklyn Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY

6 PM

16+

$20 ADV

$25 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Can't Swim, Belmont, Family Dinner

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.