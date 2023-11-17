Top track

LF SYSTEM - Afraid to Feel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LF System

Village Underground
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LF SYSTEM - Afraid to Feel
Got a code?

Event information

LF system live at Village Undergroun.

This is a 18+ event. Every customer may be requested to provide a valid ID upon entry, this is to ensure customer safety and ensure our legal age requirements are met. For this reason, we request that all customers br...

Presented by SJM Concerts and Cream.

Lineup

LF SYSTEM

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.