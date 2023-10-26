DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VINILE IN BELLEZZA _ MILANO
The Funky Disco Party | S2 EP2
In consolle DJ Pandaj, Mr. Duke & Friends
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA
Giovedì 26 Ottobre 2023 | Dalle H.19.30
Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.
Per iscrivert
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.