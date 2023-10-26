DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinile in Bellezza: The Funky Disco Party | S2 EP2

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
DJMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VINILE IN BELLEZZA _ MILANO

The Funky Disco Party | S2 EP2

In consolle DJ Pandaj, Mr. Duke & Friends

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Giovedì 26 Ottobre 2023 | Dalle H.19.30

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

