DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎃✨🌟 Dive into The Twisted Wonderland Halloween Festival at Indigo at the O2!
🎪🎤 Mark your calendars for Byoung live performance on Tuesday, October 31st! 🎉🔥🌙
🎪 Every detail meticulously crafted, This is an event that defies all expectations and t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.