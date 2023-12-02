DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHILL: Charlie Brown Christmas Live and Danced

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As the weather chills, we chill into playful original choreography and movement improvisations set to the groovy jazz tunes of Vince Guaraldi’s playful and nostalgic “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack, played live by local jazz musicians!

After rave rev Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.