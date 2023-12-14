DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prog night

Legend Club
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
About

Siamo arrivati alla seconda edizione del Prog night stessa location il LEGEND con quattro nomi della musica del Rock Progressivo Italiano si alterneranno per eseguire i loro ultimi lavori:

Ubi Maior

VIII STRADA

Dino Fiore

Caravaggio

Presentato da Legend Club
Lineup

1
Ubi Maior, VIII Strada, Dino Fiore and 1 more

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

