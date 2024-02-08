Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lewis OfMan

La Paloma
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €20

About

French pop prodigy Lewis OfMan releases « Frisco Blues », the follow up to « Highway » (ft. Empress Of) released last summer and a new glimpse into his new album to come (2024)

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta & PPL
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lewis OfMan

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

