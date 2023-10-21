Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Day Party - Dayvibes ft. Birdee

The Flamingo House
Sat, 21 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsSacramento
Free

About

Join us for a very special afternoon with the Dayvibes crew hosting, none other than, Birdee.

21 & up event!

Free!

RSVP below!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Dayvibes & The Flamingo House

Lineup

Birdee

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA

Doors open3:00 pm

