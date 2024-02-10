Top track

Zkeletonz - Always

Zkeletonz + Special Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ZKELETONZ (live)

“Like disco never died but rather flew away on a spaceship and has now returned to take over the world” BBC 6Music: Fresh Finds

+ supports:

Alive By Night

“all slap bass, infectious grooves and polished, soulful vocals…putting the 80s Read more

Presented by Zkeletonz.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

nosnow/noalps, Zkeletonz

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

