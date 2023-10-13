DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

2000 Mania

Molo Zero
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ciao nostalgico, sei pronto a un party di ricordi?

Scalda le corde vocali e segui i post per ripassare insieme a noi.

Alle pendici del Foro Italico, all'ombra dello Stadio Olimpico, ci troviamo al MOLO ZERO, sotto Ponte Duca d'Aosta per rivivere gli anni Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE SPORTIVA CANOA PALAZZI SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Molo Zero

Via Capoprati, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.