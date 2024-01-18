DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Grow with special guest Emma White

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sam Grow with special guest Emma White live at Eddie's Attic!

Sam Grow

Country singer Sam Grow is just a small-town kid from Mechanicsville in Southern Maryland. But his dreams and his music have extended well beyond the boundaries of the Old Line state....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma White, Sam Grow

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

