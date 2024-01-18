DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Grow

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sam Grow live at Eddie's Attic!

Country singer Sam Grow is just a small-town kid from Mechanicsville in Southern Maryland. But his dreams and his music have extended well beyond the boundaries of the Old Line state. After the breakout success of his first Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Sam Grow

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

