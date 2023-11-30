Top track

Carlos Ares - Tiemblo

Carlos Ares

La Nau
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El artista gallego Carlos Ares presenta su último trabajo Peregrino, fruto de “un largo camino” en el que plasma su evolución musical y que le devuelve a “su versión más primitiva”. En sus propias palabras: “Hablo sobre un hijo único, una infancia feliz, u Read more

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

