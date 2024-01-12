DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As It Was
Entre les beats futuristes de Charli XCX et les hymnes Pop d'Harry Styles, le Supersonic met à l'honneur la Gen Z le temps d'une soirée ou l'on dansera toute la nuit sur les étonnants tubes de demain
•DJ Set Modern Pop
•Live Tribute à 1h00 d'
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.