Top track

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rock in Rio Lisbon 2024

Parque Tejo
15 Jun - 23 Jun 2024
GigsLisbon
From €161.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Got a code?

About

“Percebi que as armas que tenho para conseguir tornar o mundo um pouco melhor são a música e o festival. É o que eu sei fazer bem.” Roberto Medina 2001

This is an 3+ event

Presented by Rock World Lisboa.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Parque Tejo

Passeio dos Heróis do Mar, sn, 1990-059 Lisboa
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.