LUME FEST 2024

The Underworld
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£50.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lume Festival returns to Camden for a full day of live music across The Underworld, The Black Heart, and The Camden Eye on Saturday 13th April 2024. Keep your eyes peeled for the highly anticipated lineup announcement.

Presented by Lume Fest

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open2:30 pm
500 capacity
