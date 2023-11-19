DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($10-$15 tickets | 5pm matinee) Netherlands-born Elisabeth Geel is a singer-songwriter with a distinctive guitar style and warm, powerful mezzo soprano vocals. Her compositions are characterized by complex jazz-influenced structures and harmonies, and by c
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.