Elisabeth Geel Singer/Songwriter Matinee

The Century Room
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Netherlands-born Elisabeth Geel is a singer-songwriter with a distinctive guitar style and warm, powerful mezzo soprano vocals. Her compositions are characterized by complex jazz-influenced structures and harmonies.

Presented by The Century Room

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

