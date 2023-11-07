DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brorlab

New Cross Inn
Tue, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Real Life Presents

Brorlab

Electro-infused fuzz punk from Antwerp! "Working Out In Heaven" freshly released on La Vida Es Un Mus.

https://www.lavidaesunmus.com/product/working-out-in-heaven/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lduUfm2VoM

Why Patterns

Real Life Presents

Lineup

1
Brorlab, Why Patterns, Occupants and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

