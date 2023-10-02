DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Downstairs: A Night of Readings & Shenanigans

Our Wicked Lady
Mon, 2 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Night of Readings and Shenanigans

Happy Hour 5-8pm

Event 6:30-9PM

Night Owl Karaoke will immediately follow!

NO COVER!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.