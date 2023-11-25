Top track

Whippet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conducta's Crib: Conducta + Plastician

Freedom Mills
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whippet
Got a code?

Event information

Conducta touches down in Leeds with special guest Plastician.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Conducta

Venue

Freedom Mills

Unit 47 Washington St, Leeds LS3 1JQ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.