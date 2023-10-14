DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oddara es una fiesta impulsada por "Conciencia Afro" para conectar con la espiritualidad del tambor, con el sabor, con el goce, con el deseo, con los ritmos africanos y de las diásporas.
Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.