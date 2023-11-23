Top track

joe unknown

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Live Nation Presents

joe unknown

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

joe unknown

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

