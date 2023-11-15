DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

First Fifty: The New Eves + ENOLA + Emmeline

Two Palms
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Great Escape Festival and Licks Present

**FIRST FIFTY:
**The New Eves
ENOLA
Emmeline

The Great Escape's FIRST FIFTY event series is back in November 2023 to showcase some of the hottest new and up-and-coming artists around.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Great Escape Festival and Licks

Lineup

The New Eves, ENOLA, Emmeline

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

