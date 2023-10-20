Top track

don't get lemon - Blow Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Don't Get Lemon, Mass Minor, and dreamgoth

The 13th Floor
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

don't get lemon - Blow Up
Got a code?

About

"They ride through a territory we may as well dub ‘Lone Star Manchester’. Continues apace, the tracks made in the process striking that lovely mix of wholly unique – no one sounds like this band – and compellingly comforting.” - Dave Cantrell, Stereo Ember Read more

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Mass Minor, Don't Get Lemon, dreamgoth

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.