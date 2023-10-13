DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andromeda Disco Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:45 pm
Andromeda – a Sexy, glamorous night of English & foreign language funk, disco & Hi-NRG from across the globe.

Expect unusual cover versions and underground deep cuts, plus ‘70s & ‘80s dance floor classics from the likes of Raffaella Carrá, Susanna Estrada Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
180 capacity

