DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Villains Gala 2

Purgatory
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Villains Gala is back this Hallows Eve to celebrate Lord Scorpio's birthday the spooky way! Join us October 30th at Purgatory in Brooklyn from 8pm-11pm. We got live performances from Reg Mason, RillyRil, Ashley Sage, Boy Solar (the bday twin), and THEE LOR Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Ashley Sage

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.