William Elliott Whitmore

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

William Elliott Whitmore live at Eddie's Attic!

A man armed only with a banjo and a bass drum can be a formidable force, especially if his name is William Elliott Whitmore. With his powerful voice and honest approach, Whitmore comes from the land, growing Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

William Elliott Whitmore

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

