Valerio Vaudano aka Vaudafunk dj set

Clèr
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Valerio Vaudano aka Vaudafunk bio:

Dj since the early 2000s, he started very young to appreciate house music in its colors and numerous shapes, especially the underground side of it. His dj sets are broad representations of deep rhythm, with sonorities th Read more

Presentato da Clèr
Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

