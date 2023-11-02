DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mixed Feedings is back for round 2! This time we’ve taken inspiration from our fave bonfire night grub with a lil Soph and Jodes twist.
Mulled wine on arrival and 3 playful courses to follow. Along with Bingo (prizes from our fave foodie folk) and DJ’s un
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.